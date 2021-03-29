Covid-19 29.3.2021 01:39 pm

‘Ivermectin cream registration not for Covid-19,’ says SAHPRA

Siyanda Ndlovu
‘Ivermectin cream registration not for Covid-19,’ says SAHPRA

Tthe ‘Legalise Ivermectin to fight Covid-19’ demonstration on 11 January 2021 in Durban. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The registration of Soolantra Cream is not in response to any of the current pending court cases regarding access to ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) says the registration of Soolantra 10mg/g cream formulation, which contains ivermectin, is not related to Covid-19.

“Soolantra cream is indicated for the topical treatment of moderate to severe inflammatory lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adult patients and is not for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19,” the regulator said in a statement.

It said that the registration of Soolantra cream is not in response to any of the pending court cases seeking access to ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19.

The regulator has denied claims it reached an agreement or settlement with AfriForum in a court challenge to approve the use of Ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19.

“To date, there is insufficient scientific evidence on the efficacy of ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19. Thus, SAHPRA’s position, as communicated on 28 January 2021, remains as stated,” reads the statement.

ALSO READ: AfriForum, SAHPRA reach settlement on Ivermectin use for Covid-19 treatment

It said it would continue to monitor emerging scientific data and respond accordingly, also clarifying it had not received any application for the registration of an ivermectin-containing medicine for the management of Covid-19.

Last month, AfriForum lodged an urgent court application against SAHPRA and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize in a bid to have Ivermectin approved for human use.

That was after applications from medical doctors failed.

The Pretoria high court ruled that medicines containing Ivermectin may be compounded and made accessible in accordance with the provisions of section 14(4) of the act.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sahpra provisionally approves use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine 16.3.2021
Daily news update: Mbalula-Malema friendship, Ivermectin case and Motsepe’s CAF presidency 26.2.2021
Ivermectin has been legal all along and SAHPRA knew, says AfriForum 25.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Four South African expatriates alive after Moz insurgent attacks

Covid-19 The anguish of Covid survivors: Taste and smell gone forever?

Environment WATCH: Baboon on the loose in Joburg suburbs

Business News Ships diverting to Cape of Good Hope as megaship still stuck in Suez

South African Sport School sport gets the green light from government


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition