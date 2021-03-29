Daily Covid-19 update: 965 new cases recorded, 4 provinces record no deaths

As of Sunday, 28 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,545,431 with 956 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

Fifteen more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with three from Free State, Gauteng six, KwaZulu-Natal one, Mpumalanga four, and one from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 52,663.

Recoveries now stand at 1,471,899 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 9,803,871 tests have been completed with 24,256 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 231,605.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 28 March. Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/2JUuI0IiYn — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 28, 2021

