Daily Covid-19 update: 965 new cases recorded, 4 provinces record no deaths

As of Sunday, 28 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,545,431 with 956 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

Fifteen more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with three from Free State, Gauteng six, KwaZulu-Natal one, Mpumalanga four, and one from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 52,663.

Recoveries now stand at 1,471,899 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 9,803,871 tests have been completed with 24,256 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 231,605.

