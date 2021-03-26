Daily Covid-19 update: 1516 new cases on lockdown’s 1-year anniversary

Citizen reporter

It has been a year since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As of Friday, 26 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,543,079. with 1516 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

67 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 3 from Eastern Cape, 6 from Free State, 23 from Gauteng, 9 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 17 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 5 from North West, 1 from Northern Cape and 3 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 52,602.

Recoveries now stand at 1,469,565, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 9,752,061 tests have been completed with 29,240 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 231,002.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 29 240 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 1 516 new cases, which represents a 5% positivity rate. A further 67 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 52 602 to date. Read more here https://t.co/FxUhJmQe2Q pic.twitter.com/nUtVia227M — NICD (@nicd_sa) March 26, 2021

‘SA won’t be going back to level 5 lockdown’

The government will not move the country to lockdown level 5, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said ahead of the long Easter weekend.

It has been a year since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. and the country is wondering if the government will implement another lockdown.

This after messages circulating on social media claimed the Ramaphosa would hold a “family meeting” to announce another lockdown.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

