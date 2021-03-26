Spending 365 days in lockdown
Costa Mokola
2 April 2020 - Cape Town,South Africa : Empty streets in the city of Cape Town during the lockdown for Covid-19
The following are the highlights of what happened, from the arrival of patient zero on 5 march 2020, till today.
It has now been an entire year since South Africa went into lockdown. The following are the highlights of what happened, from the arrival of patient zero on 5 march 2020, till today.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.