 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

365 days of lockdown: What have we achieved and was it necessary?

Covid-19 3 hours ago

The success of lockdowns worldwide vary, with most experts saying we would have been worse off without them. Some, however, disagree.

Nica Richards
26 Mar 2021
05:12:08 PM
PREMIUM!
365 days of lockdown: What have we achieved and was it necessary?

Coaches parked at Park Station in Johannesburg, 14 April 2020 during lockdown. Picture: Michel Bega

Controversial calls to end lockdowns around the world due to doubts surrounding their efficacy cannot yet be proven scientifically. But neither can anyone be certain that no lockdown would have made the world a safer place during the Covid-19 pandemic.  This is the existential crisis facing South Africa as the country remembers its level 5 lockdown that began on 26 March.  Exactly one year ago, the country went into hibernation in an effort to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2.  But exactly how effective one year of varying lockdown levels has been in South Africa and globally is still questioned.  ALSO...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
French monks cowed by excess cheese stocks 26.3.2021
Top scientists slam SA government for selling AstraZeneca jabs 26.3.2021
Zungu’s Bafana U-turn explained 26.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma lashes Zondo bid to ‘put his physical body behind prison doors’

State Capture Moyane had brief to restructure Sars, dismantle its units, Zondo hears

The Arts and Books Rarely-seen Van Gogh sells for over R231 million

Courts Should Zuma go to prison or get another chance to face Zondo?

Special Feature Before he was King Zwelithini, he was just our brother Goodwill

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.