South Africa received more Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccines at the weekend.

As of Monday, 15 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,530,033 with 613 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

95 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 7 from Eastern Cape, 6 from Free State, 8 from Gauteng, 22 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 1 from Limpopo, 4 from Mpumalanga, 32 from North West, 5 from Northern Cape and 10 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 51,421.

Recoveries now stand at 1,455,325 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 9,465,515 tests have been completed with 15,023 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 147,753.

On Saturday, South Africa received more Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccines.

This is according to South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) chairperson, professor Glenda Gray.

The country has since received 40,000 more J&J vaccine doses as government looks to complete the first phase of its vaccination programme involving healthcare workers in the public and private sectors.

This pushed the total number of doses received in the first phase of the government’s roll-out programme to 200,000, after the first and second batches of doses last month.

Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday morning, Gray confirmed that South Africa would receive 80,000 doses every 14 days, however, in smaller quantities.

