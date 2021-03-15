 
 
King Zwelithini’s funeral forced to be low-key due to pandemic

Covid-19 1 hour ago

Medical experts were quick to advise mourners to adhere to coronavirus protocols to avoid the spread of the virus.

Brian Sokutu
15 Mar 2021
05:29:46 AM
NONGOMA, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 07: King Goodwill Zwelithini during the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) at Enyokeni Royal Palace on September 07, 2019 in Nongoma, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Jabulani Langa)

Given the Covid-19 devastation in South Africa, the body of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini will not lie in state for public viewing. Since last Friday’s death of the 72 year old, the longest-serving Zulu monarch, the king’s Khethomthandayo home in kwaNongoma, has seen an influx of people arriving to pay their last respects. Medical experts were quick to advise mourners to adhere to coronavirus protocols to avoid the spread of the virus, which has already infected over a million people. Tygerberg hospital infectious disease specialist and University of Stellenbosch academic Dr Jantjie Taljaard warned: “If Covid-19 protocols are strictly...

