Cancer, Covid-19 and chemo: Young boy fighting for his life

Covid-19

Last year, doctors discovered a tumour in DJ Kruger’s hand and he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma cancer. He receives chemo every 21 days.

Marizka Coetzer
15 Mar 2021
08:32:44 AM
Eight-year-old Danie Junior Kruger receives chemotherapy every 21 days. Photo for illustration: iStock

An eight-year-old boy from Pretoria had his middle finger amputated last week after he was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer known as Ewing’s sarcoma, and survived a Covid-19 infection. Danie Junior (DJ) Kruger is recovering at home having been discharged from Steve Biko Hospital after the middle finger on his right hand was amputated on Tuesday. Kruger was born without an elbow socket, which caused his arm to grow in the wrong direction. “He was supposed to undergo an operation in June last year, to connect the arms with a wire to help with the tension from the missing...

