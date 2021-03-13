Covid-19 13.3.2021 03:19 pm

DRC halts AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to investigate ‘side-effects’  

AFP
DRC halts AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to investigate ‘side-effects’  

A multidisciplinary team mandated by the Provincial Health Division put on personal protective equipment (PPE) in Ituri, Democratic Republic of Congo on February 26, 2021. (Photo for illustration by Caroline Thirion / AFP)

Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria and Iceland have paused using the shot as a precaution over blood clot fears, but the WHO says the jab is safe.

The Democratic Republic of Congo had received 1.7 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 made by Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and was due to start its campaign on March 15.

“As a precautionary measure, we decided to postpone the date for the launch of vaccination in the DRC,” Health Minister Eteni Longondo said in a statement.

ALSO READ: 31 dead in DR Congo plague outbreak

Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria and Iceland have paused using the shot as a precaution over blood clot fears and an Indian official on Saturday said the country would carry out a deeper review of its post-vaccination side effects.

The World Health Organization has said that no causal link has been established between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clotting.

The company says the jab is safe and that “no evidence” exists of higher risk of blood clots.

The DR Congo minister said the new date for the vaccination campaign would be announced shortly, after results of the national and international investigations were available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
AstraZeneca announces shortfall in planned EU vaccine delivery 13.3.2021
Daily Covid-19 update: 3 provinces record no deaths ahead of weekend 12.3.2021
Don’t let your guard down before more vaccines roll out – expert 12.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General King Goodwill Zwelithini passes on

Covid-19 ‘Extreme worry’ that Easter, Ramadan could lead to another wave

Politics Magashule to students: Free higher education is ANC policy

Celebs & viral ‘We’re very much not a racist family’ -Prince William responds

World Toilet roll heist gang lands in the can


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition