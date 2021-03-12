Daily Covid-19 update: 3 provinces record no deaths ahead of weekend

Citizen reporter

Schools, restaurants and shops are expected to close across most of Italy, after Prime Minister Mario Draghi warned of a 'new wave' of coronavirus infections.

As of Friday, 12 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,526,873, with 1225 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

69 more Covid-related deaths were reported, with 0 from Eastern Cape, 4 from Free State, 25 from Gauteng, 8 from KwaZulu-Natal, 17 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 12 from Northern Cape and 3 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 51,179.

Recoveries now stand at 1,449,654, representing a recovery rate of 94,8%.

A total of 9,393,727 tests have been completed with 24,133 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 145,215.

Italy to go into lockdown

Schools, restaurants, shops and museums are expected to close across most of Italy from next week, after Prime Minister Mario Draghi warned on Friday of a “new wave” of coronavirus infections.

One year after it became the first European country to face a major outbreak, Italy is once again struggling with the rapid spread of Covid-19, this time fuelled by new, more contagious variants.

A majority of regions — including those around Rome and Milan — will reportedly be classified as high-risk red zones from Monday, with all residents told to stay home except for work, health or other essential reasons.

Additional reporting by AFP

