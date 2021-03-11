 
 
Vaccinated healthcare workers share their anxiety, excitement

Front-line healthcare workers at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria have told The Citizen about their vaccination experience.

Brian Sokutu
11 Mar 2021
05:40:58 AM
Vaccinated healthcare workers share their anxiety, excitement

Dr Maxine Milton and Dr Vidya Lalloo at the Steve Biko academic Hospital in Pretoria, 9 March 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Against a background of at least 340 public healthcare workers having died of Covid-19-related illness last year, government’s roll-out plan to inoculate thousands front-line doctors, nurses and hospital staff, has taken off smoothly – but not without post vaccination symptoms. Front-line healthcare workers at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria yesterday told The Citizen about their vaccination experience, with emergency medicine specialist Dr Vidya Lalloo describing her anxiety about receiving her jab. “I watched as colleagues from other countries boasted about receiving their vaccines and prayed for the day that it would be our turn,” said Lallo. “The vaccine is...

