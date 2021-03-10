Covid-19 update: SA records 991 new cases, with 118,247 vaccines administered so far

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 1 522 697, with 991 new cases recorded since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.
103 more Covid-19 deaths have been reported have been reported: 2 from Eastern Cape, 28 from Free State, 28 from Gauteng , 24 from from KwaZulu-Natal, 6 from Mpumalanga and 15 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of deaths to 50,906.
The country’s recoveries now stand at 1 444 282, representing a recovery rate of 94.8%
The total number of vaccines administered so far is 118,247.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” said Mkhize.
These are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
– US stimulus vote –
The US House of Representatives sets its final vote on the $1.9 trillion Covid rescue package for Wednesday, and it will likely be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature this week.
– Estonia in partial lockdown –
The Baltic state of Estonia’s government declares a partial lockdown until April 11, after its per-capita coronavirus infection rate rises to the second highest in the world.
– Targeted lockdowns for Manilla –
Targeted coronavirus lockdowns are expanded in the Philippine capital Manilla and night-time curfews reintroduced in hot spots as authorities battle the highest resurgence in infections in five months.
– Sudan vaccinates –
Sudan, the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to receive vaccines through the COVAX scheme for poor countries, begins inoculating frontline healthcare workers against coronavirus.
– Moscow denies disinformation –
Moscow denies as “absurd and groundless” a US claim that it is spearheading a disinformation campaign against US-made coronavirus vaccines to boost its own homegrown jab.
– Violence against women –
Violence against women “has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic”, acccording to the World Health Organization’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
– ‘Anti-vax hysteria’
Ukraine’s health minister blames “anti-vax hysteria” for a sluggish mass coronavirus inoculation campaign, after only 19,000 people — mostly medical workers — received the jab over the first two weeks of the campaign.
– Spanish arrivals ban –
Spain extends its ban on arrivals from Britain, Brazil and South Africa until the end of March to avoid the spread of new coronavirus strains.
– South Africa’s economy contracts –
South Africa’s economy recorded its first annual contraction in 11 years in 2020, shrinking by 7.0 percent, due to the coronavirus pandemic but rebounded in the last two quarters.
– 2.6 million dead –
At least 2,600,802 people have died of coronavirus around the world since the outbreak began in December 2019, an AFP tally from official sources showed on Tuesday.
The United States is the worst-affected country with 525,816 deaths followed by Brazil (266,398), Mexico (190,923), India (157,930) and Britain (124,566).
