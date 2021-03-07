Police warn South Africans against purchasing fake Covid-19 vaccines

Police on Sunday warned South Africans to be wary of unscrupulous persons that are selling vaccines for Covid-19.

The warning follows a police raid in November last year of a warehouse in Germiston that resulted in hundreds of fake Covid-19 vaccines being seized after a global alert issued by Interpol.

ALSO READ: Fake Covid-19 vaccines seized in Germiston

Four people were arrested for contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act, the Customs and Excise Act as well as contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

“About 2,400 doses of the fake vaccine and fake masks worth R6 million were found at a warehouse in Germiston, Gauteng,” said police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili in a statement on Sunday.

“No approved vaccines are currently available for sale online or physically. Any person who buys these drugs is putting themselves at risk and giving their money to organised criminals.”

Muridili said police will continue to detect and investigate anyone involved in the organised syndicates trying to enrich themselves by smuggling and distributing unregistered and illicit medicine.

“Anyone with knowledge of individuals/companies selling Covid-19 vaccines is urged to report to the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App.”

READ NEXT: Interpol notes fake Covid-19 vaccine bust in SA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.