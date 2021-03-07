Covid-19 7.3.2021 12:57 pm

Police warn South Africans against purchasing fake Covid-19 vaccines

Citizen reporter
The warehouse where the fake Covid-19 vaccines were found. Picture: Interpol

In November last year, police raided a warehouse in Germiston that had hundreds of fake Covid-19 vaccines.

Police on Sunday warned South Africans to be wary of unscrupulous persons that are selling vaccines for Covid-19.

The warning follows a police raid in November last year of a warehouse in Germiston that resulted in hundreds of fake Covid-19 vaccines being seized after a global alert issued by Interpol.

Four people were arrested for contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act, the Customs and Excise Act as well as contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

“About 2,400 doses of the fake vaccine and fake masks worth R6 million were found at a warehouse in Germiston, Gauteng,” said police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili in a statement on Sunday.

“No approved vaccines are currently available for sale online or physically. Any person who buys these drugs is putting themselves at risk and giving their money to organised criminals.”

Muridili said police will continue to detect and investigate anyone involved in the organised syndicates trying to enrich themselves by smuggling and distributing unregistered and illicit medicine.

“Anyone with knowledge of individuals/companies selling Covid-19 vaccines is urged to report to the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App.”

