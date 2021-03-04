WATCH: Mkhize speaks to press club ahead of SA’s Covid-19 anniversary

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize will speak to the National Press Club ahead of 5 March 2020 – the one-year anniversary of the first reported case of Covid-19 in the country.

Since that day, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is 1,516,262, with the total number of deaths sitting at 50,366, as of Wednesday, 3 March 2021.

The total number of recoveries is 1.434.772 and the total number of vaccines administered is 83,570.

The virtual gathering is hosted by Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

