WATCH: Mkhize speaks to press club ahead of SA’s Covid-19 anniversary

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize addressing a media briefing on the coronavirus at Parliament on 5 March 2020 in Cape Town, as the first case of the Covid-19 illness was detected in the country - a 38-year-old man who travelled to Italy. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Since 5 March 2020, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is 1,516,262, with the total number of deaths sitting at 50,366, as of Wednesday, 3 March 2021.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize will speak to the National Press Club ahead of 5 March 2020 – the one-year anniversary of the first reported case of Covid-19 in the country.

The total number of recoveries is 1.434.772 and the total number of vaccines administered is 83,570.

The virtual gathering is hosted by Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

