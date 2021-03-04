 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Animal origins of Covid-19 still unconfirmed

Covid-19 55 mins ago

‘Unlikely’ to have leaped from pangolins and bats, claims of the coronavirus having escaped from a laboratory have largely been discounted.

Nica Richards
04 Mar 2021
05:00:29 PM
PREMIUM!
Animal origins of Covid-19 still unconfirmed

An exotic wet market in Lao town selling live animals, toad meat, bat meat, insects, fish and vegetables. Picture: iStock

From 5G mobile networks to leaked lab experiments and houseflies, the mystery of the origins of Covid-19 has spurred some interesting theories in the past year.  What disturbs informed and impressionable people alike is that scientists are not significantly closer to finding out what caused the global pandemic than when it first emerged in Wuhan, China in 2019.  This is not for a lack of trying. World Health Organisation (WHO) investigations have not yet been able to pinpoint the main culprit that resulted in the contagious virus.  Earlier investigations The head of China’s expert panel on Covid-19, Liang Wannian, said the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Poorer communities could have Covid-19 antibodies without even knowing it 4.3.2021
Covid-19 update: 1447 cases identified, with 95 new deaths 3.3.2021
Fake Covid-19 vaccines seized in Germiston 3.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Fake Covid-19 vaccines seized in Germiston

Covid-19 Infection by 501Y.V2 variant gives immunity against other Covid-19 variants

Mgosi Frustrated Andile Jali considering a move away from Sundowns

Health SA’s poor critically underserved by healthcare, including those on Zuma’s doorstep

Politics Zandile Gumede also wants to have a Nkandla ‘tea meeting’ with Zuma

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.