Covid-19 update: 1447 cases identified, with 95 new deaths

Early on Wednesday, local scientists discovered those who have been infected by the new South African Covid-19 variant in the second wave were now immune to other variants of the virus.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 1 516 262, with 1447 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

The country has also recorded 95 new deaths: 5 in Eastern Cape, 19 in Free State, 30 in Gauteng, 8 in KwaZulu-Natal, 0 in Limpopo, 1 in Northern Cape and 25 in Western Cape.

This brings the total number of deaths to 50,366.

The total number of recoveries is 1 434 772 and the total number of vaccines administered is 83,570, as of 6.30pm 3 March 2021.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 33 498 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 1 447 new cases, which represents a 4% positivity rate. A further 95 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 50 366 to date. Read more here https://t.co/PWP7wSsed0 pic.twitter.com/ffU9SBiCe8 — NICD (@nicd_sa) March 3, 2021

Infection by 501Y.V2 variant gives immunity against other Covid-19 variants

The 501Y.V2 variant was able to neutralise itself from other variants, including the variant which circulated in the first wave.

