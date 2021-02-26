Covid-19 26.2.2021 08:40 pm

SA to receive second batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines

Citizen reporter
SA to receive second batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines

Healthcare workers administer the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on 17 February 2021, as health workers receive the first jabs of the vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

This comes after Gauteng announced that 16,800 healthcare workers in the province had received the J&J Covid-19 vaccine, finishing the province’s allocated doses.

South Africa is due to take delivery of its second consignment of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine on Saturday at OR Tambo International Airport.

“The consignment will be moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed to the various vaccine centres in all provinces,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Friday evening.

Earlier on Friday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said all systems were in place for the continuation of the vaccination programme as the next batch of vaccines was expected to arrive over the weekend.

ALSO READ: Public Enterprises denies ‘wasteful’ vaccine transport

This came after the province announced that 16,800 healthcare workers in Gauteng had received the J&J Covid-19 vaccine, finishing its its allocated vaccines ahead of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) schedule of 14 days.

Four more vaccination sites would be opened early next week in the province, namely:

  • Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital
  • Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital
  • Netcare Milpark Private Hospital
  • Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital

ALSO READ: North West has zero Covid deaths for 2 consecutive days

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily Covid-19 update: 117 deaths but North West, Free State record no fatalies 26.2.2021
Gauteng finishes 16k vaccine batch ahead of schedule 26.2.2021
Pensioner caught driving at 191 km/h was ‘late for Covid-19 jab’ 26.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition