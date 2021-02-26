SA to receive second batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines

South Africa is due to take delivery of its second consignment of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine on Saturday at OR Tambo International Airport.

“The consignment will be moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed to the various vaccine centres in all provinces,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Friday evening.

Earlier on Friday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said all systems were in place for the continuation of the vaccination programme as the next batch of vaccines was expected to arrive over the weekend.

This came after the province announced that 16,800 healthcare workers in Gauteng had received the J&J Covid-19 vaccine, finishing its its allocated vaccines ahead of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) schedule of 14 days.

Four more vaccination sites would be opened early next week in the province, namely:

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital

Netcare Milpark Private Hospital

Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital

