Covid-19 26.2.2021 07:00 pm

Gauteng finishes 16k vaccine batch ahead of schedule

Citizen reporter
Gauteng finishes 16k vaccine batch ahead of schedule

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: GCIS

Makhura says all systems are in place for the continuation of the vaccination programme as the next batch of vaccines is expected to arrive over the weekend.

Over 16,000 healthcare workers in Gauteng have received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine.

In a statement, the provincial government said all its allocated vaccines had been administered ahead of the scheduled 14 days, set by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

ALSO READ: Public Enterprises denies ‘wasteful’ vaccine transport

Earlier on Friday, Premier David Makhura, together with health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi, visited the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital to oversee the vaccination programme, led by the SAMRC.

“With great collaboration from the private sector, I am happy that we have administered all the doses allocated to the province ahead of the 14 days of the MRC schedule,” Makhura said.

Chris Hani Baragwanath administered the last of the 11,080 doses allocated to them on Friday while Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane received an additional 5000 jabs in the past week, after its 5720 allocated doses were administered.

Makhura said all systems were in place for the continuation of the vaccination programme as the next batch of vaccines was expected to arrive over the weekend.

ALSO READ: North West has zero Covid deaths for 2 consecutive days

Four more vaccination sites will be opened early next week, namely:

  • Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital
  • Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital
  • Netcare Milpark Private Hospital
  • Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital

Makhura, who is due to be vaccinated soon, reiterated that healthcare workers should continue to register via the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS) portal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pensioner caught driving at 191 km/h was ‘late for Covid-19 jab’ 26.2.2021
Distrustful Bulgarians shirk Covid-19 vaccines 25.2.2021
North West has zero Covid deaths for 2 consecutive days 25.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition