Daily Covid-19 update: 117 deaths but North West, Free State record no fatalies

South Africa is due to take delivery of its second consignment of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine on Saturday at OR Tambo International Airport.

As of Friday, 26 February 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,510,778 with 1654 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

117 more Covid-related deaths were reported, with 4 from Eastern Cape, 0 from Free State, 59 from Gauteng, 13 from KwaZulu-Natal, 4 from Limpopo, 8 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 12 from Northern Cape and 17 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 49,784.

Recoveries now stand at 1,426,417 representing a recovery rate of 94%.

A total of 9,028,074 tests have been completed with 28,752 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered as of 6.30pm, Friday, stands at 63,648.

“The consignment will be moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed to the various vaccine centres in all provinces,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Friday evening.

Earlier on Friday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said all systems were in place for the continuation of the vaccination programme as the next batch of vaccines was expected to arrive over the weekend.

