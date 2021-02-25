For two consecutive days, the North West province has not recorded any Covid-19 related fatalities.

On Tuesday the Department of Health announced both North West and Limpopo had not recorded any fatalities.

According to the department, nationally there were just 110 fatalities related to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The death toll now stands at 49,523 with more than 1.5 million cases in total.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 507 448 the total number of deaths is 49 523, the total number of recoveries is 1 422 622 and the total number of vaccines administered is 41 809. pic.twitter.com/fSuGPvaBDT — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 24, 2021

KwaZulu-Natal remains top of the list with the most active cases, followed by the Eastern Cape. Gauteng leads the pack with the most recoveries.

Covid-19 cases and fatalities – based on national testing statistics – are likely to increase compared to official estimates.

This is according to a study released by the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) in collaboration with the Western Cape Blood Service.

The findings followed last year’s participation of 4858 blood donors from the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State, and KZN in the SANBS seroprevalence (the level of a pathogen in a population, measured in blood serum) study.

The latest stats on the death toll related to Covid-19

Eastern Cape 5

Free State 61

Gauteng 12

Kwa-Zulu Natal 7

Limpopo 0

Mpumalanga 7

North West 0

Northern Cape 1

Western Cape 1

