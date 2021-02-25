Covid-19 25.2.2021 10:43 am

North West has zero Covid deaths for 2 consecutive days

Citizen reporter
Picture: EPA-EFE/Sohail Shahzad

KwaZulu-Natal remains top of the list with the most active cases, followed by the Eastern Cape. Gauteng leads the pack with the most recoveries.

For two consecutive days, the North West province has not recorded any Covid-19 related fatalities.

On Tuesday the Department of Health announced both North West and Limpopo had not recorded any fatalities.

According to the department, nationally there were just 110 fatalities related to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The death toll now stands at 49,523 with more than 1.5 million cases in total.

Covid-19 cases and fatalities – based on national testing statistics – are likely to increase compared to official estimates.

This is according to a study released by the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) in collaboration with the Western Cape Blood Service.

ALSO READ: How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

The findings followed last year’s participation of 4858 blood donors from the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State, and KZN in the SANBS seroprevalence (the level of a pathogen in a population, measured in blood serum) study.

The latest stats on the death toll related to Covid-19

  • Eastern Cape 5
  • Free State 61
  • Gauteng 12
  • Kwa-Zulu Natal 7
  • Limpopo 0
  • Mpumalanga 7
  • North West 0
  • Northern Cape 1
  • Western Cape 1

 

