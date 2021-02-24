WATCH: Don’t rush Covid-19 vaccine rollout, cautions Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

The founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, wants South Africans to take another look before rushing into the current rollout of vaccines.

He says that while 57% efficacy against the 501Y.V2 variant of the virus is a good start, more research is required.

“Several vaccines are being tested, and we may just get one that’s substantially more efficient against the South African strain of Covid-19. So, while 57% is a reasonable start, we may get something better.

“I don’t think that’s impossible given the research capacity and skill in the scientific community,” says Sooliman.

South Africa’s vaccination programme against Covid-19 is underway after the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine replacing the AstraZeneca that was found to be inefficient against the South African strain of the virus.

According to Sooliman, a medical doctor, there are other important factors to give attention to while we are awaiting the right vaccine such as supplying oxygen to hospitals, clinics and ambulances.

He says the shortage of oxygen at these places have led to the death of many patients. Journalist Izak du Plessis asked Sooliman to explain why he is so cautious against over-hyping and rushing the roll-out of the vaccine.

