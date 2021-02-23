 
 
Vaccine rollout already facing a few hiccups in Gauteng

Covid-19 2 mins ago

Wits professor says at the current rate, many won’t be vaccinated.

Marizka Coetzer
23 Feb 2021
04:52:09 AM
Vaccine rollout already facing a few hiccups in Gauteng

A healthcare worker holds up a syringe of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, as health workers receive the first jabs of the vaccine in the fight against the coronvirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

The first trial to vaccinate healthcare workers across Gauteng has already experienced its first hiccups as thousands, including doctors, queued, only to be turned away. A Pretoria East general practitioner (GP), Dr Lukas de Kock, said he was disappointed when he could not be vaccinated after applying and registering and getting a voucher number. “GPs work with patients daily and the chances of contracting the virus are much higher. “I registered to be vaccinated on 15 February after receiving a letter from different councils and the department, informing us to register and book.” De Kock said he received an SMS...

