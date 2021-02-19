 
 
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine arrival in Africa raises questions about SA’s delays

Covid-19 1 hour ago

The Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) announced on Friday it received an offer of 300 million Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Federation. This included a financing package for any member states wishing to secure the vaccine.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
19 Feb 2021
06:35:33 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses his annual press conference via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on December 17, 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Guinea has become the first country in Africa to secure a consignment of the Sputnik V vaccine, with the country expecting at least 400 000 doses of the drug next week. This according to Dr. Mohamed Lamine Yansane, Senior adviser to the Minister of Health in Guinea who was updating journalists during a World Health Organisation Briefing on vaccine roll-out efforts in the continent. “On an experimental basis we have received 60 doses of the Sputnik vaccine. The 60 doses have been used in  Guinea, the persons have been monitored, and there have been no side effects,” said Yansane. “We...

