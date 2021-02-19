 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA in line to develop own vaccine, Ramaphosa reveals in Parliament

Covid-19 2 hours ago

‘We can’t be scouring the world, but we must develop our own vaccine and we must develop it now.’

19 Feb 2021
06:01:49 AM
PREMIUM!
SA in line to develop own vaccine, Ramaphosa reveals in Parliament

The new drug is being tested by scientists at China's Peking University. AFP/WANG ZHAO

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed his Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande to assemble a team of scientists to develop the country’s own Covid-19 vaccine. Ramaphosa said South Africa would use scientists, but also consider the indigenous African knowledge to prepare to deal with the current and future pandemics. “We can’t be scouring the world, but we must develop our own vaccine and we must develop it now,” he said. He said South African scientists were involved in the management of various vaccines. In a response on Thursday in Parliament to his State of the Nation Address (Sona), Ramaphosa...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Dealing with the cancer that is corruption 19.2.2021
Land reform not a trade-off with agricultural output – Ramaphosa 18.2.2021
‘Education under ANC has failed black kids’ 18.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract

Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.