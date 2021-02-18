 
 
Vaccine jabs a milestone in road towards recovery

Covid-19

Medical experts call for the more effective treatments for the strain in SA.

Brian Sokutu
18 Feb 2021
05:02:53 AM
Healthcare worker Dr Jared Tulloch is given a jab of the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize were among the first high-profile figures to be vaccinated in Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) roll-out of 80,000 doses for the study of the effects of the vaccination, along with front-line healthcare workers, at 17 hospital sites across the country. Taking off his jacket and rolling up his sleeve, a buoyant Ramaphosa received a jab administered by sister Milanie Bennett at Khayelitsha District Hospital. He thereafter gave a thumbs up sign, amid the clapping of a group witnessing the historic occasion, which included SA Medical Research Council president professor Glenda Gray. READ MORE: Here...

