The first batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine jabs that touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night will be distributed to 17 sites across the country, where the first vaccinations of healthcare workers will take place.

The sites include the country’s biggest hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, and the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, in Tshwane.

In the Western Cape, the rollout will begin at Khayelitsha District Hospital where President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, along with Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, will take the jabs on Wednesday afternoon.

President @CyrilRamaphosa, Health Minister @DrZweliMkhize and Deputy Minister Dr. Joe Phaahla as well as the healthcare workers will be vaccinated this afternoon at Khayelitsha District Hospital in the Western Cape Province.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that the first batch of 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being prepared for distribution across South Africa with immediate effect,” said Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa said the batch had already been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

Gauteng: Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital

KwaZulu-Natal: Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital and Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital

Western Cape: Groote Schuur Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital and Khayelitsha District Hospital

Eastern Cape: Livingston Hospital and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital

Free State: Universitas Hospital and Pelonomi Hospital

North West: Klerksdorp-Tshepong Tertiary Hospital and Job Shimankana Tabane Provincial Hospital

Mpumalanga: Rob Ferreira Hospital and Witbank Provincial Hospital

Limpopo: Polokwane Hospital and Mankweng Hosptial

Northern Cape: Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital

