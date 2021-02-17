Covid-19 17.2.2021 12:57 pm

Here are the 18 sites where SA’s first vaccinations will take place

Siyanda Ndlovu
Here are the 18 sites where SA’s first vaccinations will take place

South Africa received the first delivery of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines on 16 February 2021 at the OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, along with Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, will take the jabs on Wednesday afternoon.

The first batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine jabs that touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night will be distributed to 17 sites across the country, where the first vaccinations of healthcare workers will take place.

The sites include the country’s biggest hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, and the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, in Tshwane.

In the Western Cape, the rollout will begin at Khayelitsha District Hospital where President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, along with Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, will take the jabs on Wednesday afternoon.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that the first batch of 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being prepared for distribution across South Africa with immediate effect,” said Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa said the batch had already been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

  • Gauteng: Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital
  • KwaZulu-Natal: Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital and Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital
  • Western Cape: Groote Schuur Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital and Khayelitsha District Hospital
  • Eastern Cape: Livingston Hospital and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital
  • Free State: Universitas Hospital and Pelonomi Hospital
  • North West: Klerksdorp-Tshepong Tertiary Hospital and Job Shimankana Tabane Provincial Hospital
  • Mpumalanga: Rob Ferreira Hospital and Witbank Provincial Hospital
  • Limpopo: Polokwane Hospital and Mankweng Hosptial
  • Northern Cape: Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital

