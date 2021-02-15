Daily Covid-19 update: SA records 1,102 new cases, 195 more deaths

Citizen reporter & AFP

Recoveries now stand at 1,391,155 representing a recovery rate of 93%.

As of Monday, 15 February 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,492,909 with 1,102 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

195 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 25 from Eastern Cape, 11 from Free State, 58 from Gauteng, 3 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 30 from North West, 6 from Northern Cape and 62 from Western Cape.

READ MORE: SA switches gear on Covid-19 vaccine strategy – Mkhize

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 48,094.

Recoveries now stand at 1,391,155 representing a recovery rate of 93%.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,712,844 tests have been completed with 15,778 new tests conducted since the last report.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 492 909 the total number of deaths is 48 094 and the total number of recoveries is 1 391 155. pic.twitter.com/8yYp2stPjA — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 15, 2021

These are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

UK quarantine hotels

The UK government introduces mandatory hotel quarantine rules for arrivals from dozens of countries deemed “high risk” for coronavirus variants.

The new policy requires all UK citizens and permanent residents entering England from 33 countries on a wider travel ban list to self-isolate at their own expense in approved hotels for 10 days and take several tests.

Auckland snap lockdown

New Zealand’s biggest city begins a snap three-day lockdown, forcing two million people to stay at home, as authorities scramble to contain the nation’s first outbreak of the highly contagious UK variant.

Vietnam troubling cluster

Two million people have been ordered to stay at home for 15 days starting Tuesday, state media reports, as the nation struggles to extinguish a troubling new outbreak in Hai Duong province.

Germany-France border checks?

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert says Germany will not rule out expanding new travel controls to its French border amid a surge in virus mutations in the Moselle region, after Paris urges against border closures.

Peru vaccine scandal

Peru’s foreign minister resigns amid a growing scandal over politicians receiving vaccinations well before the general public — the second top official to step down after the health minister did so last week.

Zimbabwe gets jabs

Zimbabwe receives its first batch of Sinopharm vaccines from China as the country, already struggling with a deepening economic crisis and scant health resources, gears up to begin administering jabs.

2.4 million deaths

The virus has caused at least 2,400,543 deaths since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Monday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 485,337 deaths followed by Brazil with 239,245, Mexico with 174,207, India with 155,732 and Britain with 117,166.

ALSO READ: Sona 2021: ‘A time for change’ Ramaphosa declares as millions of vaccine doses secured

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.