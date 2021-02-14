Covid-19
Covid-19
Citizen reporter & AFP
2 minute read
14 Feb 2021
10:48 pm

Daily Covid-19 update: Steady decline as SA records 1,744 new cases, 78 deaths

Citizen reporter & AFP

In international news, Britain hit a target of inoculating 15 million of the most vulnerable people with a first coronavirus jab.

A morgue attendant at the Pretoria branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob applies a biohazard warning on the body of a patient deceased of COVID-19 related illnesses as a coffin ig brough along ahead of his burial on January 22, 2021. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

South Africa’s official Covid-19 statistics show a steady decline after the second wave of the pandemic was fuelled by a mutation in the virus, discovered towards the end of last year.

On Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that 1,744 new cases, and 78 additional deaths, had been reported n the preceding 24 hours.

As a result, the country is now heading towards the 1.5 million confirmed case tally with a total of 47,899 deaths.

The recovery rate stands at 93% with 55,587 active cases on the books.

KwaZulu-Natal has the most number of active cases at 18,802, followed by the Western Cape with 8,624.

UK eyes next vaccine phase after hitting 15-million jabs target

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday called Britain hitting a target of inoculating 15 million of the most vulnerable people with a first coronavirus jab “a significant milestone”, as the country prepared for the next phase of its vaccination programme.

Johnson, who has faced severe criticism over his year-long handling of the pandemic, had set the ambitious aim of offering a jab to everybody in the top four priority groups of around 15 million people by the middle of this month.

That comprises all over-70s, care home residents and staff, NHS workers and the extremely clinically vulnerable to the virus.

By the end of Saturday, 15,062,189 people had received a first dose, with 537,715 also getting their second shot, according to the latest health ministry statistics.

“This country has achieved an extraordinary feat,” Johnson said in a video message posted on Twitter, noting it had been just over two months since Britain embarked on its biggest ever vaccination programme.

“We’ve still got a long way to go to. And there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road. But after all we’ve achieved, I know we can go forward with great confidence.”

The country will now start administering vaccines from Monday to those aged between 65 and 69 and the clinically vulnerable to Covid-19, with almost 1.2 million already invited to book their jabs, the state-run National Health Service (NHS) said.

Ministers have also vowed to vaccinate all over-50s by May and all adults by September.

“There is so much more to do and I urge anyone eligible to step forward and take up their appointment,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock added Sunday.

“The vaccine is our route to freedom — we will beat this virus jab by jab.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

Biden demands to know Covid-19 origins within 90 days
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Level 2 lockdown loading: 3 rules that could change
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

NEWS

Cracks beginning to show in SA's vaccination data system
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

NEWS

Covid-19 update: 3084 new cases recorded in SA
17 hours ago
17 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

Biden demands to know Covid-19 origins within 90 days
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Level 2 lockdown loading: 3 rules that could change
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

NEWS

Cracks beginning to show in SA's vaccination data system
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

NEWS

Covid-19 update: 3084 new cases recorded in SA
17 hours ago
17 hours ago