 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Prof Madhi: ‘Serosurvey will measure variant spread’

Covid-19 2 hours ago

A serosurvey would determine what percentage of the South African population has been actually affected by the coronavirus.

Brian Sokutu
15 Feb 2021
06:20:29 AM
PREMIUM!
Prof Madhi: ‘Serosurvey will measure variant spread’

Lead vaccine trial researcher Professor Shabir Madhi. Image: Screenshot/YouTube

While government has remained tightlipped on how many South Africans have been affected by the mutation of the highly contagious Covid-19 variant 501Y.V2, leading scientist Professor Shabir Madhi said the country had to conduct a serosurvey to determine what percentage of the population was affected. Vaccinology head at the University of the Witwatersrand and chief investigator of the Covid-19 variant 501Y.V2, Madhi, whose investigation exposed the Indian-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine to be efficaciously weak against the new strain, said a serosurvey would come up with reliable statistics. Madhi’s findings revealed that SA trial outcomes showed the AstraZeneca vaccine could not deal...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Germany partially closes borders over virus surge despite EU criticism 14.2.2021
Two-thirds of school principals are ready for 2021 academic year – survey 14.2.2021
Q&A with Scandal! actor Thabo Malema 13.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Jacob Zuma and the men in robes: When a good lawyer is worth his weight in gold

South Africa EXCLUSIVE: Families kicked out of Shepherd Bushiri complex, left on the street

Health Explained: This is how South Africa regulates medicines and vaccines

Africa Ebola rears its head in Guinea again, 7 cases confirmed

Business Insight We ask the experts: As Bitcoin crashes through R700k is it cheap at the price?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.