PREMIUM!
Prof Madhi: ‘Serosurvey will measure variant spread’Covid-19 2 hours ago
A serosurvey would determine what percentage of the South African population has been actually affected by the coronavirus.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Columns Jacob Zuma and the men in robes: When a good lawyer is worth his weight in gold
South Africa EXCLUSIVE: Families kicked out of Shepherd Bushiri complex, left on the street
Health Explained: This is how South Africa regulates medicines and vaccines
Africa Ebola rears its head in Guinea again, 7 cases confirmed
Business Insight We ask the experts: As Bitcoin crashes through R700k is it cheap at the price?