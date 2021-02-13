 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Battling daily on the Covid-19 front line

Covid-19 5 days ago

With People dying in waiting rooms, doctors face ongoing trauma.

Brian Sokutu
13 Feb 2021
06:01:27 AM
PREMIUM!
Battling daily on the Covid-19 front line

Dr Vidya Lalloo at the Steve Biko Academic hospital in Pretoria, 26 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Spending years at medical school prepares doctors to deal with the worst situations – but nothing compares to Covid-19. With cases continuing to surge, for Steve Biko Academic Hospital specialist emergency physician Dr Vidya Lalloo, taking care of patients likely to die has become a traumatic daily routine. Having graduated from the University of Pretoria (UP) in 2006, Lalloo, who has passion for emergency medicine, teaching and point-of-care ultrasound, found life at medical school different to real life. “You come to the hospital environment definitely unprepared. When I was at medical school, I imagined myself calmly sitting in a [general...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Ask the doctor: Arthritis, scrapes and bruises 8.2.2021
Man loses battle against Covid…and wedding ring goes missing 30.1.2021
Five Covid-19 patients die in Romania hospital fire (video) 29.1.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SA to monitor vaccinated healthcare workers for possible side effects, says Mkhize

Columns Early adventures in journalism: My penis-enlargement journey

Covid-19 Here are the 18 sites where SA’s first vaccinations will take place

Environment Smell of ‘rotten eggs’ over Gauteng will go away soon – air quality officer

Business News Will we continue to work from home? Probably not, says expert

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.