Daily Covid-19 update: 2,781 new cases confirmed as recovery stands at 93%

As of Friday, 12 February 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 487 681 with 2,781 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

288 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 26 from Eastern Cape, 24 from Free State, 166 from Gauteng, 23 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 4 from Limpopo, 16 from Mpumalanga, 7 from Northern Cape and 22 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 47,670.

Recoveries now stand at 1,383,626 representing a recovery rate of 93%.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,641,447 tests have been completed with 35,718 new tests conducted since the last report.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Australia snap lockdown

Authorities order a snap five-day lockdown in Melbourne to contain an outbreak, but the Australian Open tennis tournament continues with players competing in a biosecure “bubble” without fans.

Hungary first

Hungary becomes the first EU nation to start using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, the country’s chief medical officer says.

Record shrinkage

Britain’s economy shrank by a record 9.9 percent last year on the fallout from the pandemic.

200 million more jabs

President Joe Biden signs deals to acquire 200 million more doses from Moderna and Pfizer saying the US is “on track” to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of July.

Czech resistance

Czech lawmakers vote down a move by the populist minority government to extend a state of emergency as public scepticism about the pandemic remains widespread.

LA jab shortage

Los Angeles temporarily closes five major vaccination centres including Dodger Stadium over a shortage of jabs even as California tops the US pandemic death toll.

Historic US debt

US federal debt is set to climb beyond the nation’s GDP this year to reach its second-largest budget deficit since World War II.

Streaming stronger

Disney’s streaming services gain ground on Netflix’s 200 million strong audience with 146 million subscribers, as people hunker down and turn to online entertainment during the pandemic.

Norway ski cancelled

The International Ski Federation cancels all remaining World Cups in Norway due to new mandatory isolation imposed on visitors to the country.

Boxer positive

A fight for the World Boxing Organisation light-heavyweight crown is postponed after Russian contender Maxim Vlasov tests positive.

More than 2.36 million dead

The virus has killed at least 2,368,493 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Friday.

The US is the worst-affected country with 475,449 deaths followed by Brazil with 236,201, Mexico with 171,234, India with 155,360 and the UK with 115,529.

