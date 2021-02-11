Daily Covid-19 update: 2,488 new cases, 237 more deaths confirmed

Citizen reporter & AFP

A total of 8,605,729 tests have been completed

As of Thursday, 11 February 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,484,900 with 2,488 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

237 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 46 from Eastern Cape, 25 from Free State, 82 from Gauteng, 36 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 12 from Limpopo, 19 from Mpumalanga, and 17 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 47,382.

Recoveries now stand at 1,377,980 representing a recovery rate of 92,8%.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,605,729 tests have been completed with 32,265 new tests conducted since the last report.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

‘Europe still vulnerable’

The World Health Organization warns of a “false sense of security” in Europe, saying most of its nations were still vulnerable despite a fall in cases.

Germany closes borders

Germany will ban travel from Czech border regions as well as Austria’s Tyrol over a surge in infections of more contagious coronavirus variants, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer says.

Slovenia eases curbs

Slovenia announces a partial lifting of coronavirus restrictions from next week, including the reopening of elementary schools and an end to travel bans around the country.

Life saving drug?

The arthritis drug tocilizumab reduces the risk of critically ill patients dying of Covid-19, according to results of a study by the Britain-based RECOVERY research programme investigating Covid-19 treatments.

The programme said research on the drug had shown “a reduction in the risk of death of around about a sixth or a seventh”.

Africa toll surge

Covid-19 deaths in Africa have increased by two-fifths in a month, the WHO says, sounding the alarm for a continent faced with more contagious variants.

Africa stands by AstraZeneca

Most African countries should still roll out the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine despite questions over its use against the South African variant, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) watchdog says.

US pharmacy rollout

US President Joe Biden’s administration ships a million vaccine doses to around 6,500 drugstores and supermarket pharmacies nationwide, with several chains announcing they will begin giving out the first shots Friday.

Zimbabwe to receive Chinese jab

Zimbabwe will receive 800,000 vaccine doses developed by China’s Sinopharm by the start of March, the government says as it prepares to launch its immunisation campaign.

Dubai surge

Dubai has had to implement a “surge” in its healthcare capacity, a senior official tells AFP, as infections rise in one of the first destinations to reopen to tourism last year.

IMF aid

The G7 will consider whether to use the IMF to mobilise $500 billion in aid to the world’s poorest nations to respond to the pandemic, a French source says ahead of a virtual meeting of the group’s finance ministers and central bankers on Friday.

German striker positive

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller tests positive, eliminating him from Thursday’s Club World Cup final in Doha against Mexican champions Tigres UANL.

Instagram blocks Kennedy

Instagram blocks Robert F Kennedy Jr, the nephew of the assassinated president JFK, “for repeatedly sharing debunked claims” about the coronavirus or vaccines.

More than 2.35 million dead

The virus has killed at least 2,355,410 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Thursday.

The US is the worst-affected country with 471,575 deaths followed by Brazil with 234,850, Mexico with 169,760, India with 155,360 and the UK with 114,851.

