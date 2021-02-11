 
 
Scramble to sell vaccine with expiry date around the corner

Covid-19 1 day ago

Mkhize can’t provide answers during presentation.

Brian Sokutu
11 Feb 2021
06:25:40 AM
South Africa received its first batch of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India on Monday. Picture: GCIS

With South Africa running against time on what to do with one million doses of the Indian-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine due to expire by April, there has been a scramble by other drug manufacturers and countries, lobbying government to sell the much-needed drug. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who is “awaiting advice and guidance” from scientists, is expected to spell out the country’s position on the AstraZeneca vaccine – received with much fanfare and originally meant to cover front-line healthcare workers on Thursday. ALSO READ: SA switches gear on Covid-19 vaccine strategy – Mkhize Mkhize, his deputy Dr Joe Phaahla and department...

