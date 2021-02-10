Covid-19 10.2.2021 10:46 am

NW health MEC closes post office, home affairs over failure to adhere to Covid protocols

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha. Pic: Twitter

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said that the Wolmaranstaad post office and home affairs office has been closed because the two institutions have constantly failed to adhere to Covid-19 protocols around sanitizing, social distancing and wearing masks.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has ordered the closure of the Wolmaransstad Post Office and the home affairs offices because of a “persistent failure to comply with Covid-19 regulations”.

Sambatha ordered the closure on Tuesday.

In a statement, Sambatha said the two institutions had been found to be “consistent with non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations regarding social distancing, wearing of masks in public and sanitising”.

As of Tuesday, the province had 4% of the country’s Covid-19 cases, totalling 58 610 infections. There were 7 138 active cases, as of Tuesday.

In January, Sambatha ordered the closure of a supermarket in Lehurutshe, Zeerust, and a store in Tlokwe.

NW MEC closes Potchefstroom businesses over Covid-19 rule violations

“We will continue to enforce compliance to Covid-19 regulations to prevent further spread of the virus. We will also not hesitate to order the closure of any business or facility where there is complete disregard [for] Covid-19 prevention measures,” Sambatha said.

Sambatha added that the wearing of masks in public was still mandatory and “so is social distancing and sanitising”.

“Though we are about to roll out the vaccine, it does not mean other prevention measures like social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitising are to be abandoned. They remain key to prevent the spread of the virus. Vaccination should be considered as one method of prevention,” Sambatha said.

