Covid-19 9.2.2021 10:06 pm

Scientists working on plan to vaccinate population in ‘shortest possible time’ – Ramaphosa

News24 Wire
Scientists working on plan to vaccinate population in ‘shortest possible time’ – Ramaphosa

South Africa received its first batch of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India on Monday. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa said the immediate and most pressing priority of all spheres of government was to save lives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has instructed scientists to come up with a plan to vaccinate the population in the shortest possible time following delays caused by problems with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine acquired from the Serum Institute of India.

Ramaphosa was speaking at an Eastern Cape provincial government executive committee lekgotla on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a new study by researchers at Wits and Oxford universities led to the Department of Health putting its plans to use AstraZeneca temporarily on hold after showing the vaccine could be less effective against the variant first identified in South Africa in those with mild forms of the disease.

ALSO READ: New AstraZeneca vaccine could only be with us end of 2021, says Wierzycka

“You will be aware of the results of a study that were released yesterday into the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine we procured from the Serum Institute of India against the new strain of the disease,” said Ramaphosa.

“As the minister of health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has indicated, this will affect the design and phasing of our vaccination rollout. In the light of these new developments, he has tasked our scientists to develop proposals on how we can effectively vaccinate our population in the shortest possible time.

“We remain firmly committed to rolling out a rapid and comprehensive vaccination programme that will provide immunity to at least 40 million of our citizens,” he told the lekgotla.

“This is an immensely difficult time for our country as we grapple with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout.”

Ramaphosa said the immediate and most pressing priority of all spheres of government – whether it be local, provincial or national – was to save lives.

READ MORE: Calls for alternatives as Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rollout paused

He welcomed the participation of the Eastern Cape in the planning of the vaccination programme and the work “you have undertaken to get all systems, structures and facilities ready”.

“Our success will ultimately rest on the co-operation and collaboration of all spheres of government and all public entities. Covid-19 has had a dramatic impact on lives and livelihoods in the Eastern Cape,” said Ramaphosa.

He congratulated the provincial leadership for its sterling efforts since the onset of the pandemic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sona 2021 guide: R100k budget, EFF attending virtually and all you need to know 10.2.2021
‘We’ll buy the real stuff’ – Mkhize allays fears over fake Covid-19 vaccines 10.2.2021
None of these Covid-19 vaccines ‘are coming from the devil’, says Mkhize 10.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SA switches gear on Covid-19 vaccine strategy – Mkhize

World As Trump impeachment trial begins, acquittal already likely

Business News Elon Musk’s magic continues as bitcoin nears $50,000

Covid-19 WHO experts fail to identify coronavirus animal host in China

Covid-19 New AstraZeneca vaccine could only be with us end of 2021, says Wierzycka


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition