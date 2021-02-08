Partygoers video leads to East London business receiving R5K fine

A East London business has been fined R5,000 for contravening level 3 lockdown regulations following a video viral of the maximum number of customers allowed on the premises being exceeded.

The management of the business was arrest and then fine after admitting to not complying with the regulations, which was welcomed by the Buffalo City Municipality.

“We welcome actions of the South African Police Services (SAPS) who acted swiftly when the video showing the contravening the Disaster Management Act, surfaced over the weekend.

“We hope that this will send a strong message to businesses across the City that non-compliance will not be tolerated.

“We cannot gamble with people’s lives and put profit over their health. We have lost 2,299 lives due to Covid-19 in Buffalo City as at 07 February. There are currently 217 active cases.

“During the investigation, the establishment management admitted having contravened with the regulations and an arrested in terms of contravening the disaster act 1 of 2021 (1) section 34 (7) level 3 exceeding by a business the maximum number of customers allowed on premises, was executed,” the municipality said in a statement.

The municipality further called upon licence regulators to “take tougher actions against all establishments that break the law as this is in breach of their operating conditions.”

