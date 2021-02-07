Watch live: Health minister’s update on Covid-19 vaccines

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to update South Africans on the latest details of the country’s vaccine rollout on Sunday night.

South Africa is just days away from the execution of the first phase of its plan to vaccinate at least 40 million citizens, in order to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19. This phase will see 1 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being administered to healthcare workers and other frontline staff across the country.

Mkhize will be joined in his discussion by members of the country’s Ministerial Advisory Committee and leading scientists, Prof. Shabir Madhi, Prof Glenda Gray, Prof Barry Schoub, and Prof Salim Abdool Karim.

Watch the briefing below, courtesy of the SABC:

Also Read: IN PICS: SA’s first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines are homeward bound

The planned rollout may have already hit its first stumbling block though, as new reports suggest that this particular vaccine may not be as effective against the variant of the virus which is fuelling the country’s current second wave of infections and deaths.

According to a report in the Financial Times in the UK, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine fails to prevent mild and moderate cases of the South African coronavirus strain.

Also Read: AstraZeneca vaccine less effective against South African virus strain

In its study, due to be published Monday, the pharma group said it could still have an effect on severe disease — although there is not yet enough data to make a definitive judgement.

None of the 2,000 participants in the trial developed serious symptoms, the FT said, but AstraZeneca said the sample size was too small to make a full determination.

Mkhize and his panel are likely to also address the concerns raised by these reports.

Also Read: ‘There’s been rigorous testing’ – Mkhize assures South Africans vaccines are safe

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.