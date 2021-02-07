Panda’s Covid-19 claims “less than scientific”, unhelpful

PREMIUM!
Panda has been linked to global groups notorious for spreading fake news about the pandemic, including former US president Donald Trump’s Covid-19 adviser, Dr Scott Atlas, but they say they stand by their statements.
