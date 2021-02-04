Daily Covid-19 update: SA records 3,751 new cases, 261 more deaths

Citizen reporter & AFP

As of Thursday, 04 February 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,466,767 with 3,751 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

261 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 44 from Eastern Cape, 12 from Free State, 53 from Gauteng, 56 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 11 from Limpopo, 42 from North West, 2 from Northern Cape and 41 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 45,605.

Recoveries now stand at 1,327,186 representing a recovery rate of 90.5%.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,400,319 tests have been completed with 31,032 new tests conducted since the last report.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Mix and match jabs?

Oxford University will launch a medical trial alternating doses of different vaccines to see whether they can be used interchangeably to allow greater flexibility in pressured vaccine delivery schedules.

Cancer care catastrophe

The pandemic is having a “catastrophic” impact on cancer treatment, the World Health Organization’s European branch warns, with cancer services disrupted in a third of countries in the region.

Colombia seeks help

Colombian President Ivan Duque calls for international help in vaccinating almost a million undocumented Venezuelan migrants.

‘Uneven’ Mideast recovery

The IMF says economic recovery in the Middle East and North Africa will be uneven with countries in the region yet to launch vaccination campaigns while wealthy Gulf states start turbocharged programmes.

North Korea to get jabs

North Korea requests vaccines through the Covax program for struggling nations and is expected to receive nearly two million doses although the isolated country has insisted it is virus-free.

‘Absolutely confident’ Slam

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley says he is “absolutely confident” the tennis Grand Slam will start next week despite a fresh case that halted warm-up events and forced hundreds of players and officials into isolation.

American Airlines loss

American Airlines will notify 13,000 workers that they could be laid off as a result of the prolonged industry downturn caused by the pandemic.

Saudi cinemas shut

Saudi Arabia shuts down entertainment venues including cinemas and suspends dine-in services at restaurants, tightening restrictions as infections surge.

Skip the big game

US health chief Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Americans not to plan traditional parties around American football’s Super Bowl next weekend as gatherings could cause a surge in cases nationwide.

Red Cross help

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies launches a plan to get 500 million people vaccinated, saying that leaving the world’s poorest exposed to the virus could backfire spectacularly.

Israel PM trip hit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postpones a visit to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing travel restrictions.

Electric cars abuzz

Automakers say demand for electric vehicles soared in the EU last year as buyers took advantage of clean car subsidies aimed at helping manufacturers weather the pandemic.

Shell dives

Royal Dutch Shell plunged to a net loss of $21.7 billion in 2020 as the pandemic slashes global energy demand.

Tankers tank

The world’s biggest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries slumped to a loss of more than $700 million last year as demand for tankers plummeted with the pandemic hammering oil prices.

Tests boost Roche

Virus tests and research help Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche to higher 2020 profits despite the negative effects of exchange rates and a drop in over-the-counter sales.

More than 2.2 million dead

The coronavirus has killed more than 2,269,346 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1230 GMT.

The countries with the most deaths are the US at 450,805, followed by Brazil with 227,563 and Mexico with 161,240.

The global death toll, calculated from official daily figures published by national health authorities, is an underestimate and does not include later revisions by statistics agencies.

