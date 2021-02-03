EXPLAINED: How the Covid-19 vaccine portal works in 5 easy steps

The Department of Health’s electronic vaccine data system (EVDS) self- registration portal has been opened to the country’s 1.2 million healthcare workers, who are set to be the first group to receive Covid-19 vaccines.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday morning launched the electronic system that will be used to capture all relevant data related to the administration of the vaccines.

Vaccination and self-registration on the EVDS is voluntary, and all healthcare workers – public, private, clinical and non-clinical – can register on the portal.

But how do you register on the EVDS and does the platform protect your private information?

According to the department’s acting chief operating officer (COO), Milani Wolmarans, the EVDS is a data-secure platform that complies with national and international security standards.

The system is also linked to supply-chain management to ensure that there are enough doses to vaccinate healthcare workers when they arrive at their local vaccination site.

Here is how the registration process works:

Step 1

You will be required to provide your ID number or passport number in order to register on the EVDS. You can access the portal on a cellphone or computer by clicking here.

Step 2

The system will require healthcare workers’ general information like their names, date of birth, gender, email address and cellphone number.

Step 3

This step requires employment and medical aid information. This includes information on the primary employer, job title and whether the healthcare worker interacts directly with patients or not.

Step 4

In this step, healthcare workers will need to provide details on which province they reside and work in, including information on their work address.

Step 5

In the final section of the process, you will be required to accept the terms and conditions that come with registering on the portal. These terms and conditions relate to the privacy policy of the EVDS.

You also have the option of returning to previous steps to amend the information provided.

