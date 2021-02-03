Covid-19 3.2.2021 09:47 am

EXPLAINED: How the Covid-19 vaccine portal works in 5 easy steps

Citizen reporter
EXPLAINED: How the Covid-19 vaccine portal works in 5 easy steps

Picture: iStock

Vaccination and self-registration on the EVDS is voluntary and all healthcare workers can register on the portal.

The Department of Health’s electronic vaccine data system (EVDS) self- registration portal has been opened to the country’s 1.2 million healthcare workers, who are set to be the first group to receive Covid-19 vaccines.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday morning launched the electronic system that will be used to capture all relevant data related to the administration of the vaccines.

ALSO READ: Mkhize launches online self-registration platform for Covid-19 vaccination

Vaccination and self-registration on the EVDS is voluntary, and all healthcare workers – public, private, clinical and non-clinical – can register on the portal.

But how do you register on the EVDS and does the platform protect your private information?

According to the department’s acting chief operating officer (COO), Milani Wolmarans, the EVDS is a data-secure platform that complies with national and international security standards.

The system is also linked to supply-chain management to ensure that there are enough doses to vaccinate healthcare workers when they arrive at their local vaccination site.

Here is how the registration process works:

Step 1

You will be required to provide your ID number or passport number in order to register on the EVDS. You can access the portal on a cellphone or computer by clicking here.

Step 2

The system will require healthcare workers’ general information like their names, date of birth, gender, email address and cellphone number.

Step 3

This step requires employment and medical aid information. This includes information on the primary employer, job title and whether the healthcare worker interacts directly with patients or not.

Step 4

In this step, healthcare workers will need to provide details on which province they reside and work in, including information on their work address.

Step 5

In the final section of the process, you will be required to accept the terms and conditions that come with registering on the portal. These terms and conditions relate to the privacy policy of the EVDS.

You also have the option of returning to previous steps to amend the information provided.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Concerns raised over burgeoning Ivermectin illegal trade 3.2.2021
LIST | Here is who will get a Covid-19 vaccine in KZN’s first rollout phase 3.2.2021
Pfizer estimates $15 bn in 2021 sales for Covid-19 vaccine 2.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma

Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?

Business News Booze ban lifted, but recovery is a long way off for the industry

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition