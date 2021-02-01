Covid-19 1.2.2021 11:22 am

Ndlovu Youth Choir vaccine video receives mixed reactions

Kaunda Selisho
A screenshot from the Ndlovu Youth Choir video that aims to promote the South African government's vaccination drive | Picture: Screenshot (Twitter)

The Ndlovu Youth Choir received a mixed bag of reactions to their vaccine video.

As South Africa anxiously awaits the arrival of the first vaccines procured for the country, America’s Got Talent finalists, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, have released a brand new tune in an effort to motivate people to “get the jab”.

Filmed at Johannesburg’s 1Fox space, located in the inner city, the video accompanying the song comes with lyrics such as:

“To get the party going strong, people dancing all night long, get vaccinated! Get the jab so we can jive. To get back in the groove after lockdown’s got you down, get vaccinated!”

Reactions to the video and its message were very polarised with many either choosing to oppose getting the jab or supporting the idea wholeheartedly in the hopes of minimising the impact of the virus.

PICS: SA’s first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines are homeward bound

On Sunday evening, the Presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza – who chairs the inter-ministerial committee on vaccines – would receive South Africa’s first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This first shipment, set to land at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon, will contain one million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

The Department of Health has assured the country of its storage, security and roll-out preparedness.

The first doses have been prioritised for the country’s healthcare and front-line workers and a second batch of 500,000 vaccine vials is expected next month.

READ NEXT: SA ‘quite prepared’ for the first batch of vaccines to land

