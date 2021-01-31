Covid-19 31.1.2021 09:26 pm

Daily Covid-19 update: More than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases identified

Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi prepares to enter a Covid-19 ward, 25 January 2021, during a visit to the Nasrec Field Hospital. The Nasrec Field Hospital will be able to cope with the surge of Covid-19-infected patients as hospitals have been burdened with the number of admissions during the second wave. Picture: Michel Bega

213 new deaths have been reported, and the country’s recovery rate is at 89%.

South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases, as of Sunday evening, is at 1,453,761. 

There have been 4,525 new reported cases, the health department said. 

Gauteng still leads the pack in terms of total provincial infections to date, which currently stand at 388,620, or 26.7% of the total.

The least amount of cases are still in the Northern Cape, with 31,010, just 2.2% of the country’s total infections. 

Covid-19 stats. Image: Twitter/@COVID_19_SA

So far, the department said 8,279,200 tests have been conducted, 34,076 of which were conducted since the last report. 

Of these, 58% of the tests took place in the public sector. 

213 deaths have been reported. 95 took place in the Eastern Cape, 58 in Gauteng, 23 in KwaZulu-Natal, 17 in Mpumalanga, four in the Northern Cape and eight in the Western Cape. 

This brings the countries total death toll to 44,164. 

Recoveries are at 89%. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

