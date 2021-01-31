Covid-19 31.1.2021 02:42 pm

IN PICS: SA’s first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines are homeward bound

Citizen reporter
IN PICS: SA’s first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines are homeward bound

SA's AstraZeneca vaccines are on their way. Photo: Twitter/@DIRCO

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a series of tweets on Sunday that the vaccine dispatch from the Serum Institute of India was a ‘milestone’. 

The first one million doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines are officially on their way to South Africa. 

Precious cargo. Photo: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

The vaccines were reported to have left the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai earlier on Sunday. 

Photo: Twitter/@DIRCO

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said in a series of tweets on Sunday that the vaccine dispatch from the Serum Institute of India was a “milestone”. 

The institute is the main vaccine producer for AstraZeneca globally.

Photo: Twitter/@DIRCO

“This milestone highlights the solid relations and deep friendship that exist between South Africa and India, and further consolidated the cooperation between our two countries in the fight against the spread of the global pandemic.” 

The rather ceremonial vaccine send-off was overseen by South Africa’s consul-general in Mumbai, Andrea Kühn, as well as India Airfreight and Emirates Airline directors and managers. 

Photo: Twitter/@DIRCO

A banner with Mahatma Ghandi and Nelson Mandela’s faces on it was also produced, which read: “In the spirit of solidarity and enduring relations between South Africa and India.” Thank you was printed in different languages. 

Photo: Twitter/@DIRCO

But not only has the campaign shown renewed appreciation for the relations between the two countries, it also kickstarts South Africa’s own mission to fight Covid-19.

The batch of vaccines currently making their way to South Africa are destined for the country’s healthcare and frontline workers.

The second batch of 500,000 vaccine vials is expected next month.

Compiled by Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Israel to send 5,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to doctors in Palestine 31.1.2021
SA orders 20 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines – report 31.1.2021
WHO experts probe ground-zero China market as nations tighten virus curbs 31.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Several of Trump’s impeachment lawyers ditch team – reports

Business News New 0% drunk-driving law: This is how it will affect your car insurance

Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition