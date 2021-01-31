Covid-19 31.1.2021 07:22 am

Daily Covid-19 update: SA records 5 297 new cases

Citizen Reporter
Picture for illustration. Assistant nurses Agnes Lencwe and Kgomotso Mlanyede stand for a portrait outside the Covid-19 ward in the Taung Hospital in Taung, North West, on 4 September 2020. Picture: Thomson Reuters Foundation/Gulshan Khan

As of Saturday 30 January 2021, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 449 236 with 5 297 new cases identified, confirmed by the National Health Minister Zweli Mkhuize.

318 more deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 43 951.

There are now 1 292 921 recoveries, representing a recovery rate of 89%.

