Covid-19 30.1.2021 03:02 pm

AU leaders voice their frustration at countries hoarding vaccine

Siyanda Ndlovu
AU leaders voice their frustration at countries hoarding vaccine

In this file photo taken on August 5, 2020, in this image courtesy of the Henry Ford Health System, volunteers are given the Moderna mRNA-1273 Coronavirus Efficacy (COVE), in Detroit, Michigan. Picture: Henry Ford Health System / AFP

“It is disappointing that developing economies on the continent was facing challenges in accessing vaccines when considering that a number of clinical trials for the same vaccines were carried out on the continent,” said Ramaphosa.

African Union (AU)leaders have slammed rich countries hoarding vaccines at the expense of the poor.

The issues were raised at a virtual meeting/webinar on the Africa COVID-19 Vaccine Financing and Deployment Strategy.

Dr. John Nkengasong on behalf of the AU Chairperson said preserving vaccines for the privileged and well resourced “threatens the very founding premise of the United Nations, that of the equal rights of men and women of nations large and small; and faith in the dignity and worth of every human person.”

These sentiments were echoed by the AU Chair President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“It is disappointing that developing economies on the continent was facing challenges in accessing vaccines when considering that a number of clinical trials for the same vaccines were carried out on the continent,” said Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ: Two-thirds of SA adults say they’re willing to take Covid-19 vaccine – survey

High-level representatives from the continent, including Ministers of Health and Finance, AU Member States, and business leaders, civil society, and the continental scientific community attended the webinar.

The COVID-19 African Vaccine Task Team has managed to secure a provisional 270 million doses for African countries and has also received offers of an additional 400 million vaccine doses.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Over 2k sites to be used for Covid-19 vaccination in Gauteng 30.1.2021
Vaxx to the max – or not 30.1.2021
Daily Covid-19 update: 6,141 new cases in SA as global cases top 101 million 29.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News New 0% drunk-driving law: This is how it will affect your car insurance

Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry

Courts Zuma’s golden silence broken


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition