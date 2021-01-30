Covid-19 30.1.2021 08:09 am

Over 2k sites to be used for Covid-19 vaccination in Gauteng

Siyanda Ndlovu
Picture for illustration. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

The province aims to have at least 67% of its population vaccinated beginning with front-line health care workers.

More than 2000 sites have been identified by the Gauteng Department of Health to ensure the public’s access to vaccination against Covid-19.

This was revealed by the Head of the provincial Health Department Lesiba Malotana.

Malotakna said the province was ready to administer phase one of vaccination as soon as the vaccine becomes available sometime next week.

The province revealed its vaccination framework on Friday and announced that it aims to have at least 67% of its population vaccinated beginning with front-line health care workers.

“All the activities for planning purposes have been done, in terms of identifying the sites we have got over 700 sites that are currently registered with the National Department of Health as vaccination sites for phase one,” said Malotana.

“For Phase two and three we already have 2000 identified sites and we are going to use as many sites as possible when we do the other phases as we want to vaccinate as closest to a community as closest to the population as possible. The issues about the identification of sites and listing them and ensuring that those sites meet the minimum standards have been done.”

ALSO READ: Here is a breakdown of Covid-19 hotspots in Gauteng

The Province has 402 primary healthcare clinics, 165 private hospitals, and 1200 community pharmacies that include the likes of Clicks, etc, and the province aims to use all these as sites of vaccination.

The department said that vaccines will be distributed from pharmacies to sites on daily basis or weekly depending on the arrangement of logistics distribution and the strategy that will be adopted.

