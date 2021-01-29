WATCH: South African in UAE shares his experience after receiving Covid-19 jab

Marion Erskine, a South African living and working in the United Arab Emirates received his second jab of the Sinopharm vaccine for Covid19, 21 days after his first jab.

Erskine said he experienced a slight sensation of fever after the first jab, which the clinic explained is normal, as the vaccine is starting to do its work and the body is adjusting to it. The second jab did not have any side effects at all, according to Erskine.

Erskine’s biggest complaint was a slight feeling of numbness the moment the needle penetrated his arm.

But he says the vitamin B12 injection he took afterwards hurt 10 times more than the vaccine. Meanwhile South Africans, specifically healthcare workers and doctors, are awaiting the first rollout of AstraZeneca that should arrive in the country by the end of this week at the latest, according to the Department of Health.

However, South Africans are deeply divided about the vaccine, many believing that the vaccine is part of a conspiracy involving the development of 5G internet.

Other South Africans are vehemently pro vaccinations, as they believe this is the only way to fight the virus.

“South Africans should make peace with the idea, even if it sounds strange to them,” said Erskine. “The vaccine is for the best, even if there is still uncertainty over the effectiveness of it.”

He urged South Africans to stand together and fight the Covid-19 pandemic with everything that is available to them. “There is nothing to be scared of,” he said.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

