Cemeteries still have space for burial, says Tshwane metro

The Tshwane metro has assured residents that its cemeteries still had sufficient space for burials.

This comes in the wake of increasing Covid-related deaths in the metro.

On Sunday, 24 January 2021, the metro recorded 627 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the metro’s total to 100,525 cases. The metro has recorded a total of 2,319 Covid-19 related deaths.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said there was an increase in the number of funerals taking place at the metro’s cemeteries, but assured residents that the cemeteries were not under any sort of pressure.

“From our analysis, we anticipate approximately 1,300 burial spaces demand for the month of January 2021,” he said.

“And there is sufficient space for this, should it happen.”

ALSO READ: Covering of coffins with plastics is unnecessary, says health department

According to a report by the Tshwane metro, between 1-7 January the metro had 325 burials, between 8-14 January there were 546 burials and between 15-21 January there were 599.

The report indicated that some communities buried their members in community or tribal cemeteries. This is an old practice, especially in traditional/rural or tribal areas, putting less pressure on bigger cemeteries.

Mashigo said residents had nothing to worry about as space would be sufficient for some years.

He said the metro would, however, monitor the situation closely and make adjustments if the need arises.

“The demand for burial spaces has increased. That comes with further demands for logistics. But so far, we are coping and everything is under control,” he said.

“If the current rate of burial site needs continue for the next 12 months, we have sufficient burial spaces.

“We have ample space to accommodate burials for the next five years,” he said.

ALSO READ: More than 125,000 excess deaths recorded during Covid-19 – SAMRC

To ensure compliance at its burial sites, Mashigo said deployed teams of TMPD officers were stationed to ensure that among other things, not more than 50 people were attending per funeral.

“In addition, our admin support officers are always on site to assist with administrative compliance requirements,” he concluded.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.