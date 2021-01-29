 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Universal health coverage’ mooted for vaccine

Covid-19 14 mins ago

‘Vaccination will be free at the point of service’, with or without medical aid.

Sipho Mabena
29 Jan 2021
07:45:49 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Universal health coverage’ mooted for vaccine

Homeless men and shelter staffers wait in an observation room after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at The Open Hearth mens shelter in Hartford, Connecticut on 22 January 2021. Picture: Joseph Prezioso/AFP

Though the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) is yet to be legally signed into government policy, the vaccination plan is very much in line with the principles, tenets and aspirations of the NHI. According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s spokesperson, Lwazi Manzi, the approach was part of government’s goals to achieve universal coverage reach. She said many other countries were following similar paths of universal health coverage in their vaccine roll-out to ensure no one was left out, rich or poor. “There are still challenges that are a hangover, socioeconomic dynamics that have defined the old way of delivering public...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Will vaccines work against new variant? 29.1.2021
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ConCourt rules against Zuma and Sibongile Khumalo dies 29.1.2021
EU could ban vaccine exports under new checks 28.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Covid-19 vaccinations: medical schemes ready to pay for their members

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.