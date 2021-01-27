WATCH LIVE: Vaccines to arrive in SA on Monday, says Mkhize

Covid-19 27.1.2021 08:02 pm

SAHPRA had previously granted approval to the Serum Institute of India to supply Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines will depart from India on Sunday, 31 January.

Mkhize said the vaccines will arrive at OR Tambo International Airport via Dubai on Monday, 1 February.

The Department of Health earlier on Wednesday confirmed that the shots from the Serum Institute of India (SII) had not landed on home soil yet.

This after reports emerged that a charter cargo plane from Mumbai landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning, possibly carrying the inoculations.

UPDATE: Vaccines to undergo maximum 14 day quarantine period before distribution – Mkhize

The 1.5 million doses are expected to arrive in South Africa before the end of January. Government is also expecting another 500,000 doses to be flown out in February.

The first target when this batch arrives is still healthcare workers.

Last week, Mkhize announced that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) had granted approval to the SII to supply Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Mkhize assured South Africans that “all is on track” and that government was working closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth implementation of the vaccine roll-out programme.

